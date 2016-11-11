Leonard Cohen, singer, song writer, poet and novelist, has died at 82.

Cohen, the legend who was known for working on songs sometimes for years had released his 14th album in September on his 82nd birthday, You Want It Darker. Stripped bare and sombre, the title track starts with "If you are the dealer, I'm out of the game…" The album deals with finality and mortality without the baroque-ness of the macabre.

His death was announced on his Facebook page late on Thursday.

"It is with profound sorrow we report that legendary poet, songwriter and artist, Leonard Cohen has passed away. We have lost one of music's most revered and prolific visionaries. A memorial will take place in Los Angeles at a later date. The family requests privacy during their time of grief."

The Facebook post did not elaborate on cause of death.

The man with the haunting bass voice and soothing words of love, sex, spirituality and grief was described by Rolling Stone magazine as being second only to Bob Dylan in impacting the sixties and seventies.

Cohen influenced many musicians around the world. Many would suggest Cohen left a more significant imprint.

Such was Cohen's powerful but latent impact that only a few of millions of listeners knew that Hallelujah, recorded by hundreds of singers, was actually his -- a song which Dylan performed, but Jeff Buckley made famous and Shrek made commercial.

Cohen once said of the song's meaning: "It explains that many kinds of hallelujahs do exist, and all the perfect and broken hallelujahs have equal value."

Much like Hallelujah, a lot of Cohen's songs dealt with love and sex – without the fuss of melodrama but just touchy enough for Joni Mitchel', his one-time girlfriend, to once dismiss him as a boudoir poet. Maudlin or not, Cohen had a way with women as he did with his words.