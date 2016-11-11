The International Olympic Committee (IOC) approved the distribution of $509 million to various national sporting committees across the world, on Thursday, following an executive board meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The funds, part of the Olympic Solidarity 2017-2020 Quadrennial Plan, have seen an increase of 16 percent from the $439 million it dispersed over the 2013-2016 period.

"The increase shows that the athletes remain at the heart of all our activity," said Pere Miró, Deputy Director General for Relations with the Olympic Movement and Director of Olympic Solidarity.

The meeting confirmed that the funds, scheduled to be transferred over the next four years, represent a share of broadcast revenue from the 2016 Rio Summer Games and 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games.