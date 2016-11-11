POLITICS
World athletes to receive half a billion dollars in funds from IOC
The funds will be used for the development of athletes around the world, especially those from underprivileged communities.
The first refugee team who participated in the Rio Olympics 2016 came at a time when over 59 million people around the world are being forced to flee their homes due to war and persecution. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 11, 2016

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) approved the distribution of $509 million to various national sporting committees across the world, on Thursday, following an executive board meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The funds, part of the Olympic Solidarity 2017-2020 Quadrennial Plan, have seen an increase of 16 percent from the $439 million it dispersed over the 2013-2016 period.

"The increase shows that the athletes remain at the heart of all our activity," said Pere Miró, Deputy Director General for Relations with the Olympic Movement and Director of Olympic Solidarity.

The meeting confirmed that the funds, scheduled to be transferred over the next four years, represent a share of broadcast revenue from the 2016 Rio Summer Games and 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games.

The 21 point plan aims to assist National Olympic Committees (NOCs) in the training of athletes, coaches, and sports administrators.

One of the new programmes includes the Refugee Athlete Support program, aimed to help NOCs to support a small number of refugee athletes that are living in their countries to prepare and participate in international sporting competitions.

The first refugee team participated in this year's Rio Olympic games, receiving a standing ovation and overwhelming messages of support.

IOC President Thomas Bach's, at the official closing ceremony of the Rio Olympic Games, thanked the refugee athletes that participated.

"You have inspired us with your talent and human spirit. We will continue to stay at your side after these Olympic Games," Bach said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
