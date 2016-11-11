The European Union agreed on Friday to extend its border controls at certain international Schengen borders to halt the flow of unrecorded refugees and migrants into the bloc.

The European Council recommended to prolong the controls, adopted on May 12 at the borders of Austria, Germany, Denmark, Sweden and non-EU nation Norway for three months.

"Council has today adopted the Commission's proposal to prolong proportionate controls at certain internal Schengen borders in Germany, Austria, Sweden, Denmark and Norway," the Commission said in a statement.

Dimitris Avramopoulos, the European commissioner for migration, told a press conference last month that the union will gain full control on its external borders especially after the reinforcement on its European Border and Coast Guard Force, which is expected to be came into effect in January.