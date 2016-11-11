Donald J Trump won the US presidential elections on November 8 against all odds, polls and projections.

The president-elect is no stranger to controversy and had made a barrage of statements deemed offensive against women, African Americans, Muslims and Latinos.

Following his victory, protestors have poured onto the streets across the United States, refusing to recognise Trump as their next president.

We asked a number of people around the world that if given the chance what is the one question they would ask the US president-elect, and here is what the respondents had to say:

Damjana Janjanin, 32, Slovenia: How many hours do you sleep at night?

Natalie P., 29, Russia: After the annexation of Crimea by the Russian Federation, are you ever going to lift the US sanctions imposed on Russia?

Josh Evans, 29, Britain: Why do you keep on insisting that you were against the Iraq War when before the invasion of Iraq, they recorded you openly supporting it? Those records are all public.

JinaneAmrov, 22, Canada: Why did you become a politician?

Abdul Matin Amiri, 27, Afghanistan: I would ask him about the future of our country, Afghanistan. Since the US invasion it's become more and more reliant on US assistance, and now it's turned into another battlefield. What will he do with it?

Juan Perez, 36, Spain: When will you quit Mr Trump?