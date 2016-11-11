Some 30,000 residents of the Nigerian megacity Lagos have become homeless because of state-ordered demolitions and fighting between rival communities, residents and a rights group said on Thursday.

According to local media reports, the Otodo Gbame community's fishing settlement on waterfront property in Lekki island district of Lagos was set ablaze by gang's affiliated with a rival ethnic group on November 9. When the police arrived, local media said, they joined in the demolition, allegedly going against a court stay against the destruction of informal settlements.

A spokeswoman for Lagos police said officers had arrested several people for setting fire to makeshift houses in the affluent island district. She denied claims by the Lagos-based rights group, the Justice and Empowerment Initiatives (JEI), that the police had destroyed buildings.

Trouble started when fighting erupted this week between locals and others from Benin, a poor city just west of Lagos, several residents told a Reuters reporter at the scene, where rows of bamboo buildings had been burned down. Some were still burning.

Bulldozers escorted by police arrived late on Wednesday to raze the traditional housing, JEI said, blaming officers for the conflict.

"Police came ... with caterpillar and started breaking everywhere, putting fire on peoples' houses," the group quoted a resident as saying in a statement. "They are seriously beating our people." Police denied this.

JEI published videos showing people fleeing in boats, an account confirmed by residents.