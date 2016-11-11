WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bird flu hits Europe
Germany, Austria, Croatia and Switzerland officially reported outbreaks while France says Hungary, Poland, the Netherlands and Denmark are also affected.
Bird flu hits Europe
France has raised safety checks to counter the virus which can have a major impact on farmers. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 11, 2016

Several European countries have reported outbreaks of a severe strain of bird flu in wild birds, and France has raised safety checks to counter the virus, which can have a major impact on farmers.

Though the highly pathogenic H5N8 virus is very contagious in birds, it has never been found in humans. It was found in several European Union countries in 2014 and led to massive poultry cullings.

The World Health Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said Germany, Austria, Croatia and Switzerland have officially reported outbreaks, which concern a particularly virulent strain affecting wild birds. France's Agriculture Ministry said that H5N8 has also been found in Hungary, Poland, the Netherlands and Denmark.

Recommended

Austria and Switzerland on Thursday took precautionary steps to prevent the spread of the virus to domestic poultry after discovering cases of the disease in wild ducks around Lake Constance, which borders the countries along the Alps.

The Dutch government took similar steps earlier this week, when it ordered farmers in the Netherlands to keep poultry flocks indoors following the outbreak.

France, the European Union's largest agricultural producer, had imposed stricter controls and banned duck and goose production in 17 administrative departments to contain the 2014 outbreak of the bird flu virus.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead