Several European countries have reported outbreaks of a severe strain of bird flu in wild birds, and France has raised safety checks to counter the virus, which can have a major impact on farmers.

Though the highly pathogenic H5N8 virus is very contagious in birds, it has never been found in humans. It was found in several European Union countries in 2014 and led to massive poultry cullings.

The World Health Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said Germany, Austria, Croatia and Switzerland have officially reported outbreaks, which concern a particularly virulent strain affecting wild birds. France's Agriculture Ministry said that H5N8 has also been found in Hungary, Poland, the Netherlands and Denmark.