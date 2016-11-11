An anti-Trump protest took place in Los Angeles between the City Hall and the Staples Center on Friday, marking a third day of demonstrations against the outcome of the presidential election.

Around 185 people were arrested while one officer was injured trying to prevent a protester by spraying LAPD property, LAPD officials said.

The officer was hospitalised and was expected to be released soon, police said.

LAPD Sergeant Jack Richter told The Los Angeles Times that the people arrested are suspects of vandalism or of disobedience of a law order.