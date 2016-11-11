WORLD
4 MIN READ
Obama hosts Trump at White House for first meeting after election.
Setting aside the deep bitterness that dominated the long campaign season, Obama and Trump met to discuss the transition to the Republican's inauguration on January 20.
Obama hosts Trump at White House for first meeting after election.
The two men's relaxed, cordial demeanour in front of the cameras was in stark contrast to the months of harsh words during the campaign. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 11, 2016

US President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump met on Thursday to discuss the transition to the Republican's inauguration on January 20.

Trump unexpectedly beat the Democratic candidate, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, in the US elections on November 8 to become the 45th president of the United States.

After his 90 minute meeting with Obama in the Oval Office, Trump told reporters: "We really discussed a lot of situations, some wonderful, some difficulties."

Obama said he has offered assistance to Trump over the next couple of months, and urged the country to unite to face its challenges.

"We now are going to want to do everything we can to help you succeed because if you succeed, then the country succeeds," Obama said, adding that he and Trump discussed a range of domestic and foreign policy issues and details related to the transition period.

Obama had repeatedly called Trump unfit for the presidency, while the charismatic businessman dubbed the president's eight-year tenure a "disaster."

"It was a great honour being with you, and I look forward to being with you many, many more times in the future," Trump told Obama after the meeting with a tone of deference.

Recommended

"The meeting might have been at least a little less awkward than some might have expected," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.

The two men's relaxed, cordial demeanour in front of the cameras was in stark contrast to the months of harsh words during the campaign.

Trump was brutal toward Obama during his campaign speeches, repeatedly attacking the president's policies from healthcare to an Iran nuclear deal. Both Obama and first lady Michelle Obama attacked Trump as temperamentally unfit for the White House and dangerously unprepared to have access to US nuclear codes.

Trump also met with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying afterwards that he had told the senator his top three priorities were better control of immigration and the borders, healthcare and jobs.

But protests in a string of US cities against Trump for a second day on Thursday continued as demonstrators expressed concern that Trump's election would be a blow to civil rights.

In what seemed like a possible early pivot by Trump, controversial campaign proposals, including his call to ban Muslims from entering the US, disappeared for a while on Thursday from the president-elect's campaign website.

His campaign later blamed a technical problem, and the statements were returned to the website.

Trump declined to respond when asked by reporters after meeting with McConnell if he would ask Congress to ban Muslims from entering the country.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza