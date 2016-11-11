US President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump met on Thursday to discuss the transition to the Republican's inauguration on January 20.

Trump unexpectedly beat the Democratic candidate, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, in the US elections on November 8 to become the 45th president of the United States.

After his 90 minute meeting with Obama in the Oval Office, Trump told reporters: "We really discussed a lot of situations, some wonderful, some difficulties."

Obama said he has offered assistance to Trump over the next couple of months, and urged the country to unite to face its challenges.

"We now are going to want to do everything we can to help you succeed because if you succeed, then the country succeeds," Obama said, adding that he and Trump discussed a range of domestic and foreign policy issues and details related to the transition period.

Obama had repeatedly called Trump unfit for the presidency, while the charismatic businessman dubbed the president's eight-year tenure a "disaster."

"It was a great honour being with you, and I look forward to being with you many, many more times in the future," Trump told Obama after the meeting with a tone of deference.