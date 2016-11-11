Syrian Arab fighters have announced they are walking away from an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Daesh

The decision by the Raqqa Revolutionary Brigade, or Liwa Thuaar Raqqa, would leave the offensive to the YPG, which is the Syrian branch of the PKK. The PKK, which has been behind a 40-year insurgency in Turkey, seeks to carve out a separate Kurdish state in the region.

Turkey deems the PKK and its affiliates to be terrorists and says it won't allow the YPG to form a corridor across its southern border in northern Syria. Despite the EU and the US also listing the PKK as a terrorist organisation, they treat the YPG as a separate group.

The announcement of the Syrian Arab brigade comes after the YPG broke an agreement that stated only Arabs would lead the charge to capture the Daesh stronghold. Both are part of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Most of the civilians in Raqqa are Arabs and there have been concerns that the YPG's involvement may complicate the situation.

"YPG did not keep to what we had agreed – that the battle be led by the brigade and that the fighters all come from Raqqa itself," said Mahmoud Hadi, a senior Brigade leader, according to Middle East Eye.

The Raqqa Revolutionary Brigade says it's the only Arab force taking part in the offensive dubbed "Euphrates Wrath" that began on November 6.

Turkey, a NATO member, has been against the involvement of the YPG in the offensive that Washington hopes would be decisive in weakening Daesh in Syria.

The SDF offensive on Raqqa started despite Turkey's opposition. But Washington agreed not to equip the militia with heavy weapons like artillery and anti-tank missiles, according to The Economist.