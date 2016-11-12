At least 18 Daesh terrorists were killed in northern Syria over the last 24 hours, a Turkish army statement released on Saturday said.

The offensive comes as the Turkish-backed Free Syria Army (FSA) moves towards the Daesh stronghold of Al-Bab. The push is part of operation Euphrates Shield -- Ankara's first full-scale operation against the group in Syria which began in August.

In the Al-Rai region, five Daesh and five opposition fighters were killed in clashes, the statement said.

In addition, four buildings and a vehicle used by the group were destroyed in the air strikes.