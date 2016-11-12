An Iranian man set his Filipino girlfriend on fire following an argument in a restaurant in Japan, local media reported Saturday.

The incident which took place at an eatery in Ibaraki, North of Tokyo, is a rare case of violence in the country.

"People are burning," a worker at the restaurant said when calling for an ambulance.

The 52-year-old man was seen pouring liquid on the 36-year-old woman and then igniting it, causing both of them to catch on fire.