Thousands of men, women and children converged on the streets of Seoul, South Korea on Saturday to participate in one of the biggest anti-government protests seen in the country in decades, demanding the ouster of President Park Geun-Hye over an escalating corruption scandal.

Park is facing the worst political crisis of her four-year presidency as South Korean prosecutors investigate her friend Choi Soon-sil on charges of meddling in state affairs and forcing companies to donate funds to non-profit foundations.

Police said that around 260,000 people turned up at the protest, while organisers put the number at about 1 million.

It is the third in a series of weekly mass protests against Park, whose presidency has been shaken by the scandal.

Police deployed around 25,000 officers to keep the calm, many of them in complete riot gear, while police buses and trucks blocked every major and minor access road around the presidential Blue House.

The crowds consisted of an extreme mix of people, with high school students standing alongside retirees, labourers, farmers, Catholic nuns and young couples marching with babies or young children.

"Park Geun-Hye must resign because she didn't take good care of our country," said 11-year-old student Park Ye-Na.

Protester Cho Joo-Pyo and his family had travelled from Jeonju, about 200 kilometres south of Seoul, to join in the protest. They were just one of tens of thousands who took trains or buses from towns and cities across the country to demonstrate.

A group of 1,000 protesters flew in from the popular southern resort island of Jeju.

The atmosphere was mostly peaceful, with people chanting slogans and the noise of the steady beat of drums in the background. There were banners everywhere ridiculing Park and calling for her immediate resignation.