At least 50 people were killed and more than 100 others injured in a Daesh-claimed bomb attack that targetted a Sufi shrine in southern Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Saturday, officials said.

Balochistan has seen some of the worst militant attacks this year. Last month, gunmen stormed a police training center, leaving scores of people killed and many wounded.

"At least 52 people have been killed and some 105 others wounded," provincial Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti said, adding that victims included women and children.

The blast hit a crowd of worshippers participating in a ceremony at the shrine of Sufi saint Shah Noorani in Khuzdar district, about 100km north of the port city of Karachi.

Local officials said worshippers were taking part in a devotional dance session, which is held daily before dusk, when the blast occurred.

"Every day, around sunset, there is a dhamaal (ritual dance) here, and there are large numbers of people who come for this," said Nawaz Ali, the shrine's custodian.