More than 11,000 people have been arrested since Ethiopia declared a state of emergency in early October amid violent protests, state TV said on Saturday.

Ethiopia has been in a political crisis for around a year with frequent outbreaks of violence as authorities have brutally cracked down on anti-government demonstrators.

"Some 11,607 individuals have so far been detained in six prisons, of which 347 are female, in connection with the state of emergency declared in the country," the chairperson of the State of Emergency Inquiry Board Taddesse Hordofa said in a statement broadcast by EBC.

Hordofa read off a long list of offences ranging from serious crimes such as "attacking security forces using firearms" or "killing civilians and members of security forces" to the much more mundane "denying provision of public services" and "disrupting movement of vehicles".

This figure is a huge increase from the 2,500 arrests that Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn's government had announced at the end of October.