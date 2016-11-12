President-elect Donald Trump told the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) he is considering retaining parts of President Barack Obama's healthcare law. This includes provisions letting parents keep adult children up to age 26 on insurance policies and barring insurers from denying coverage to people with pre-existing conditions.

"I like those very much," Trump told WSJ.

The Republican businessman during the US presidential campaign called for repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, and labelled the 2010 law "a disaster." His voters have said they are "watching" Trump to see if he acts on his campaign promises and are expecting a quick repeal of Obamacare.

In an interview published on Friday, his first since winning Tuesday's election, Trump told the WSJ a big reason for his shift was his meeting at the White House on Thursday with Obama, who suggested areas of the Affordable Care Act to preserve.

Some Republican lawmakers and advisers have recommended keeping those two provisions in place even if they are able to repeal the law in Congress, as they have attempted to do for years.

The law has enabled millions of Americans who previously had no health insurance to obtain coverage, but Republicans oppose it and call it a government overreach.

Other urgent priorities during his first few weeks as president, Trump said, would be deregulating financial institutions to allow "banks to lend again;" investors expect banks to reap huge benefits from rising interest rates and lighter regulation.

Trump also told the WSJ he would create jobs through infrastructure projects and improved trade deals. American jobs could be preserved, he said, by potentially imposing tariffs on the products of US companies that relocated overseas.

"Break campaign promises at your peril"

While anti-Trump protests are expected to continue over the weekend, his supporters are waiting for Trump to proceed which his promises.