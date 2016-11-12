At least four people have died and several others injured in an explosion at the largest US base in Afghanistan, NATO officials said on Saturday.

The Taliban usually increase attacks on Western targets before the onset of winter when fighting usually ebbs. An attack at the German consulate on Thursday night killed four people and wounded more than 100 others.

"This morning when labourers were getting inside the Bagram air base, there was a suicide attack that killed at least four people and more than 15 were injured," a spokesperson for the governor of Parwan province, Wahid Sediqi told TRT World.

"It is not clear if the attacker was a labourer who had worked at the Bagram air base in the past or he posed as a laborer."

The NATO-led Resolute Support mission said the explosion occurred just after 05:30 am local time at the NATO air base at Bagram, north of the Afghan capital Kabul.