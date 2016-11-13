A strong new earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 rattled New Zealand's South Island on Monday, hours after a more powerful quake killed at least two people, damaged roads and buildings and sent thousands fleeing to higher ground.

New Zealand lies in the seismically active "Ring of Fire", a 40,000 km arc of volcanoes and oceanic trenches that partly encircles the Pacific Ocean. Around 90 percent of the world's earthquakes occur within this region.

The country is still recovering from a 6.3 quake on the South Island in 2011, which killed 185 people.

Emergency response teams were flying by helicopter to the region at the epicentre of the original 7.8 magnitude quake, which struck just after midnight some 91 km (57 miles) northeast of Christchurch, amid reports of injuries and collapsed buildings.

Capital city Wellington was a virtual ghost town with workers ordered to stay away while the city council assessed the risk to buildings. Severe weather with 140 km per hour (85 mph), gale-force winds was forecast for the area.

The new tremor, a 6.2 quake recorded at about 0045 GMT, was the most powerful of hundreds of aftershocks in the South Pacific country.

In the upper South Island, powerlines and telecommunications were down, with huge cracks in roads, land slips and other damage to infrastructure making it hard to reach the worst-affected areas.

"It's just utter devastation, I just don't know ... that's months of work," New Zealand Prime Minister John Key told Civil Defence Minister Gerry Brownlee after flying over the area.

New Zealand's Civil Defence declared a state of emergency for the South Island's Kaikoura region, centred on a tourist town about 150 km (90 miles) northeast of Christchurch, soon after Monday's large aftershock.

Kaikoura, a popular spot for whale watching, appeared to have borne the brunt of the quake.

Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) said later on Monday a 20-person rescue team and two sniffer dogs had arrived in the town.

A second team was on standby in Christchurch, USAR said in a statement.

"The whole house rolled like a serpent and some things smashed, the power went out," a woman who gave her name as Elizabeth told Radio New Zealand from her home in Takaka, close to the top of the South Island.