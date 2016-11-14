Iraqi Kurdish peshmerga fighters battling Daesh in northern Iraq have rejected allegations by the US-based rights group Human Rights Watch that they destroyed Arab homes in scores of towns and villages.

The rights watchdog had said on Sunday that actions of the peshmerga forces amounted to war crimes.

The Kurdish peshmerga and Iraqi armed forces have faced a common enemy in Daesh since the terrorist group took over large parts of Iraq in 2014.

Iraqi troops and Kurdish fighters make up the 100,000-strong, international alliance currently battling to retake Mosul.

But animosity persists, going back to decades of mistreatment of Kurds by ruling Arabs in Baghdad, especially under Saddam Hussein.

Human Rights Watch said in its report that violations between September 2014 and May 2016 in 21 towns and villages within disputed areas of Kirkuk and Nineveh provinces had followed "a pattern of apparently unlawful demolitions".

The areas are nominally under the jurisdiction of Baghdad but are controlled by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The Kurdish region has taken in more than 1 million people from elsewhere in Iraq who have been displaced by the conflict, most of them Sunni Arabs.

The KRG has denied any systematic policy of destruction of Arab homes, but said the peshmerga had carried out demolitions for security reasons such as clearing booby-trapped homes.

The HRW report is based on more than a dozen field visits and interviews with over 120 witnesses and officials. Analysis of satellite images suggests that property destruction targeted Arab residents long after any military necessity for such actions had ended.