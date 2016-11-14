WORLD
Netanyahu asks Israeli ministers not to comment on Trump win
Some of Israel's right-wing politicians are hoping the US presidential election result will signal the end of a two-state solution with the Palestinians.
Netanyahu was among the first leaders Trump spoke to after his election victory. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 14, 2016

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday called for ministers not to comment on Donald Trump's winning of the White House after right-wing politicians said his election will put an end to a two-state solution with the Palestinians.

Despite the US president-elect's unpredictability, many analysts see his win as likely leading to a far more favourable US policy toward Israel.

Netanyahu has been cautious in his comments since Trump's surprising US presidential victory on November 8, sending congratulations and pledging to work with him.

But other right-wing politicians have used Trump's win to promote their cause, with some calling for the end of the idea of a two-state solution with the Palestinians, the basis of years of negotiations.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett, who heads the religious nationalist Jewish Home Party, said last week "the era of a Palestinian state is over".

Netanyahu said at the start of a cabinet meeting: "President-elect Trump and I decided to meet soon in order to discuss all of the important issues on the agenda between the US and Israel.

"I request that all ministers, deputy ministers and (lawmakers) allow the incoming administration to formulate — together with us — its policy vis-a-vis Israel and the region, through accepted and quiet channels, and not via interviews and statements."

Trump's win is seen as likely leading to a far more favourable US policy toward Israel, though many analysts have cautioned that his thinking remains unclear and he has proven himself to be unpredictable.

At the same time, Israel is concerned that President Barack Obama may seek a UN resolution in its conflict with the Palestinians — a resolution that the Jewish state adamantly opposes — before he leaves office on January 20.

"In recent years we have wisely and responsibly managed our relations with the United States — the greatest and most important of our allies — and we will continue to do so in the coming months and years," Netanyahu said.

The premier also said Trump had "expressed very deep friendship for Israel, a friendship which has characterised him and, I must add, also the team around him, for many years".

The US grants Israel more than $3 billion per year in defence aid.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
