Turkey could hold a referendum next year on whether to continue membership talks with the European Union, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

"Let's wait until the end of the year and then go to the people. Let's go to the people since they will make the final call. Even Britain went to the people. Britain said 'let's exit', and they left," Erdogan said in Ankara.

Erdogan's statement came after European Parliament President Martin Schulz over the weekend threatened Turkey with ending membership process and even placing economic sanctions against Ankara over the arrests made since the July 15 failed coup attempt.

But Turkey says detentions are part of on-going operations against the coup plotters and their supporters.

President Erdogan criticised Schulz saying: "Who are you? Since when do you have the authority to decide on behalf of Turkey?"

He called Schulz "rude" for pushing the EU to introduce sanctions against Turkey.