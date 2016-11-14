At least six people were killed and as many injured when a suicide bomber detonated his explosives in the district of Ain al-Tamer south of Baghdad on Monday, Iraqi officials said.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement.

Attacks in southern Iraq are rare, especially compared to the frequent bombings that hit Baghdad. But Ain al-Tamer is on the edge of Anbar province, which has long been a haven for Daesh.

The attack was carried out by six suicide bombers near Iraq's holy city of Karbala at the start of a major Shia ritual, Arbaeen, which comes at the end of a 40-day mourning period for Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Mohammad.