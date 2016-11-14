US President-elect Donald Trump held his first telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday, with the two leaders vowing to work towards a "constructive cooperation," the Kremlin announced.

Republican frontman Trump, who defeated Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton in the November 8 presidential poll, had prior to his election signalled warmer US ties with Russia. His victory comes as tensions between the two superpower states have escalated to a level not seen since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

In the conversation, Trump and Putin had agreed to "channel" relations and "combine efforts to tackle international terrorism and extremism," the Kremlin said in its statement.

"The importance of creating a solid basis for bilateral ties was underscored, in particularly by developing the trade-economic component," the statement added.

The Kremlin also called for a "return to pragmatic, mutually beneficial cooperation, which would address the interests of both countries as well as stability and safety the world over."

Trump's team confirmed the conversation, saying that Putin had called to offer congratulations, to which Trump said he was looking forward to a strong and enduring relationship with Russia and its people.

Policy change

As Trump prepares to take office on January 20, he appears to be holding true to his position on boosting ties with Russia. He has already displayed a softer approach towards contentious issues that have put Washington and Moscow at odds with each other during President Barack Obama's term, particularly the conflicts in Syria and Ukraine.

In his first interview after his election, Trump told the Wall Street Journal that the US risks going to war with Russia if it continues to back opposition forces in Syria while Russia supports Bashar al Assad's regime.

Despite admitting that he did not like Assad, Trump said that the US has "no idea" who it is backing in Syria, indicating a possible change in policy on the Syrian opposition.