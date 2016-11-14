Notes of 500 and 1,000 Indian Rupees banned; the news spread instantly. After all, it is not common that the country's prime minister addresses the nation with no prior notice. No one, not even senior government officials or ministers had so much as an inkling of such an announcement.

Even as Mr. Narendra Modi was speaking, messages went viral with citizens assuming that the country has been tossed into some sort of financial emergency. India has more than a billion cell phone users and the news reached every corner, rapidly.

Since the beginning of November, I have been in self-imposed exile in a village outside the hill station of Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu in the South of India. My stay in a solitary cottage tucked away is part of Penguin Random House India's first writer's residency award. While I must admit it is beautiful and cathartic, the poor connectivity has kept me slightly edgy in what I imagined would be a rather meditative phase in my life. Despite that, the news of the ban on currency notes reached me in no time. I was meant to be writing without disruption but clearly this was too big a piece of news to ignore. I earn my livelihood as a journalist.

I immediately checked my wallet to find that I was left with four one-hundred rupee notes to fend with for the next week after which I would be leaving and going back to the city. I had visited the farmers market the previous day and picked up enough supplies for the week. In these parts that is what people do. So I was assured of food until, I imagined, things would ease out.

The following morning, my housekeeper reassured me with all the details she had received on her cell phone forwarded by her bank and probably her friends and relatives. She was aware that there is enough time (fifty days) to exchange the existing notes and for the time being she said she had smaller currency to see her through. She even offered to lend me short-change if required.

The ruling government used the term "surgical strike" to describe the surprise the prime minister delivered. In recent months the cold war term was made popular by India's claims of carrying out military strikes on terror ‘launch pads' along the Line of Control with Pakistan. Since then, tension has escalated on the border and relations between the two countries have been at an all time low.

The prime minister's justification of this financial measure to weed out illegal or shadow economies had a lot of takers. But reportedly, he lost more than 300,000 followers on Twitter a day later. Along with appreciation for what people think will cut down corruption, a large number of people are angry at the inconvenience they are facing. The anger is increasing and the mood is changing quickly.