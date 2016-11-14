TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
At least three injured in Istanbul blast
The explosion in Istanbul's Maltepe district is thought to have come from a package sent by courier to an electronics company.
At least three injured in Istanbul blast
Earlier in October, ten people were wounded in a bomb blast near a police station in Yenibosna district of Istanbul. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 14, 2016

Three people were wounded by an explosion in Istanbul's Maltepe district on Monday, local media reported.

The blast is believed to have come from a suspicious package sent by courier to an electronics company.

Local news channels said that the office targetted in the attack belongs to a brother of former Turkish prime minister Mesut Yilmaz. Other reports said that the victims also included the son of Turkey's former finance minister Kemal Kurdas.

Recommended

Maltepe is a commercial and residential district on the Asian side of Istanbul. Turkey has been on high alert since the past few weeks following a spate of attacks by terror groups, Daesh and PKK.

Meanwhile, at least ten people were wounded when a steam boiler exploded in a cosmetics manufacturing plant situated in Istanbul's working-class suburb of Sultanbeyli, where there are many car repair shops and small factories.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye