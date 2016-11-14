Pakistani military said on Monday seven of its soldiers were killed in cross-border shelling by India in the disputed Kashmir region overnight.

"Seven (Pakistani) soldiers embraced shahadat (martyrdom) at the Line of Control (LoC) in Bhimber sector in a crossfire LoC violation by Indian troops late last night," the military said in a statement.

Tensions across the de facto Himalayan border soared in September, when India blamed Pakistani militants for a raid on an army base that killed 19 soldiers. The attack occurred at the height of street protests in Indian-administered Kashmir following the killing of a separatist commander Burhan Wani in July.

"Pakistani troops while responding to Indian unprovoked firing targeted Indian posts effectively," the statement added.

Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif accused India of carrying out the latest cross-border skirmishes in an effort to distract the world's attention from the violent protests.