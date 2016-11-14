Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov tendered his government's resignation in parliament on Monday.

Borisov resigned after his centre-right GERB party candidate lost the presidential election to a Russia-friendly politician Rumen Radev, who is backed by the opposition Socialists.

"I apologise to those who supported us. I thought I was doing the right thing... If Bulgarians want a political crisis then they shall have one," the 57-year-old Borisov told reporters on Sunday evening.

Bulgaria and Russia have deep historical, cultural and commercial ties and the country has long walked a tightrope in its relations with Moscow and the West. Bulgaria's outgoing president has been sharply critical of Moscow and Borisov's government angered Moscow by banning Russian supply flights to Syria from using its airspace last September.

"The results clearly show that the ruling coalition no longer holds the majority," Borisov pointed out.

Radev, a former air force commander, won Sunday's presidential election by a wide margin, partial official results showed. He won 59.4 percent of the vote though Borisov's center-right GERB party's candidate, Tsetska Tsacheva, only earned 36.2 percent.

Radev defended a pragmatic approach during the election process, saying that Bulgaria needs to balance the requirements of its EU and NATO membership with its relations with Russia.