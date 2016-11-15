Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday his country was "fed up" with the "condescending" attitude of the EU in accession talks, while his German counterpart expressed concern to Ankara about its post-coup crackdown.

Relations between Ankara and Brussels have been especially strained since a failed coup in July. At least 240 people were killed and around 2,200 others wounded while resisting the putsch.

Addressing a joint press conference after holding a meeting with his Turkish counterpart in Ankara, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said, "The question of whether Turkey goes closer to, or further away, from Europe is not a decision for Europe or the European capitals but should be made in Turkey."

Turkey's accession effort dates back to the 1960s.

The German foreign minister said he did not support halting accession talks with Turkey. He added that his conversation with Cavusoglu had "not been easy" and admitted the pair had expressed "divergent views" about the measures Turkey has put in place following the coup attempt.

But Steinmeier insisted that Ankara should not see criticism from Berlin as "being lectured or disrespect for its sovereignty" because it was in the interest of long-term relations between the two sides.

Cavusoglu, on the other hand, said Turkey was "fed up" with the condescending attitude of the European Union in talks over its application to join the bloc. "We don't deserve this attitude. So, like Frank-Walter said before, we will ask our people (about EU accession) and they will decide."