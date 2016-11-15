Russia's resumption of air strikes in Syria on Tuesday has triggered a stern reaction from the United States, with Washington calling the targeting of hospitals and civilians "a violation of international law."

The renewed bombing by Russian warplanes on opposition strongholds in the besieged eastern neighbourhoods of Aleppo coincided with multiparty talks in Geneva.

The US, Russia and other countries participating in the talks hope to achieve a cease-fire between Bashar al Assad's regime forces and opposition groups, and a road map toward a political settlement to end the nearly six-year-old conflict.

"We strongly condemn the resumption of air strikes in Syria by the Russians as well as the Syrian regime," US State Department spokeswoman Elizabeth Trudeau told reporters at a briefing.

"The most recent reported attacks were on five hospitals and one mobile clinic in Syria. We believe it's a violation of international law," she said.

At least five people were reportedly killed in the new waves of air strikes by Russian planes and barrel bombings by the Assad regime, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The strikes hit the Sakhur, Fardos and Masakan Hanano neighbourhoods while ambulances sped through the streets to evacuate the wounded, AFP reported.

According to the the Observatory, the incident was the first of its kind since Russia suspended its air strikes on Aleppo on October 18.