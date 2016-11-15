Egypt's appeals court has overturned a death sentence handed down against former President Mohamed Morsi and ordered a retrial.

The ruling by the Court of Cassation on Tuesday means that Morsi, who was sentenced to death in June 2015 for allegedly taking part in a mass jailbreak during a 2011 uprising, is no longer under threat of execution, although he is serving three lengthy jail sentences.

Abdel-Moneim Abdel-Maksoud, the Muslim Brotherhood's lawyer, said the court had applied the law correctly.

"The ruling was expected because (Morsi's conviction) was legally flawed, and we are waiting for the retrial."

Egypt's first freely elected civilian president, Morsi came to power after the 2011 uprising that toppled longtime president Hosni Mubarak.

He was overthrown in mid-2013 by general Abdel Fattah al-Sisi following mass protests against his rule, and immediately arrested. Sisi came into power shortly after.

Since toppling Morsi, Sisi has clamped down on dissent. Mass trials have been held for thousands of Muslim Brotherhood supporters, and hundreds have received death sentences or lengthy prison terms.