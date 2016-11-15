Hate crimes against Muslims reported throughout the United States have increased by 67 percent. According to a Federal Bureau of Investigation report for 2015, 257 out of 1,244 incidents fuelled by religious hatred were anti-Muslim as opposed to 154 in 2014.

Hate crimes are motivated by a bias against "a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity," according to the FBI.

"We saw a spike in anti-Muslim incidents nationwide beginning towards the end of 2015," Ibrahim Hooper, spokesperson for the Council on American-Islamic Relations said. "That spike has continued until today and even accelerated after the election of President-elect Donald Trump."

After Trump won the US presidential elections on November 8, there have been reports of an escalation in racist and anti-religious incidents throughout the country.

"I am so saddened to hear that," Trump told CBS's 60 Minutes, when informed that some of his supporters might be harassing minorities. "And I say, stop it. If it, if it helps, I will say right to the cameras: Stop it."

Reported hate crimes against Muslims in 2015 were at their highest since the 9/11 attacks on the United States. In 2001, 481 hate crimes were reported against Muslims.