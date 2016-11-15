WORLD
Pakistan to deport FETO-linked teachers
Around 400 people linked to FETO are expected to leave Pakistan by November 20.
PakTurk International Schools and Colleges network has grown in Pakistan over the years. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 15, 2016

Pakistan will deport dozens of Turkish citizens employed at 23 schools linked with the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), Pakistani Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The move by the Pakistani government came just a day ahead of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the country.

Around 400 people who are linked to FETO are expected to leave Pakistan by November 20, a notification by Pakistan's Interior Ministry said, according to Anadolu Agency.

Turkey has designated FETO as a terrorist organisation, which Ankara insists was behind the July 15 coup attempt that left 240 people dead and nearly 2,200 others injured.

The Gulen Movement, which is led by Fethullah Gulen - a US based preacher of Turkish origin- is accused by the Turkish government of establishing and leading a "parallel state," composed of a network of followers who have allegedly infiltrated the judiciary, police force, and other agencies in a bid to control the state.

He has been living in the United State in a self-imposed exile since 1999 and his extradition of Gulen is being sought by Turkish authorities.

On a visit to Pakistan in August, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Gulen's organisation had a presence in Pakistan, in a reference to the PakTurk International Schools and Colleges that has expanded throughout the country over the years.

"It is not secret that this organisation has institutions or their presence in Pakistan and in many other countries," he said.

"I am sure the necessary measures will be taken. We have to be very careful with such organisations and their causing risk and threat for the security and stability of every country that they have presence."

SOURCE:TRT World, AA
