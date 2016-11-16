A suicide bombing in Kabul has left at least four staff of the Afghan intelligence agency dead and several others injured.

The Wednesday morning blast targeted a vehicle of the National Directorate of Security carrying Afghan intelligence workers in the Pol-e Mahmood Khan area of the capital. Local media reported at least 11 people were injured in the attack, which occurred along a high-traffic road leading to the Ministry of Defence and the presidential palace.

"Terrorist groups, to spread fear and disrupt security of the people of Afghanistan, target sacred and publicly-beneficial sites, travellers as well as the true sons and daughters of this country who strive day and night to provide security for our citizens," the presidential palace said in a statement condemning the attack.

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.