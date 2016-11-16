Jakarta's governor was formally named in a blasphemy investigation on Wednesday.

The investigation comes after remarks made by the capital city's Christian governor, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, during a speech in September allegedly misrepresented the Quran. His alleged comments prompted violent protests by a controversial Muslim group in the Indonesian capital.

Ari Dono Sukmanto, chief of the National Police criminal investigation department, told reporters that "the dominant opinion is that this case should be settled in court."

The blasphemy allegations centre on a speech Purnama made in September in which he said his opponents had deceived voters by attacking him using a verse from the Koran.

Purnama has denied blasphemy but apologised for the comments. Some of the Muslim groups in the country have demanded that he resign, claiming that he insulted Islam's holy book.