WORLD
3 MIN READ
Jakarta governor to be investigated in blasphemy case
Thousands took to the streets of Indonesia's capital earlier this month to protest statements made by its Christian governor allegedly referencing the Quran.
Jakarta governor to be investigated in blasphemy case
Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, the governor of Jakarta, could be jailed for up to five years if found guilty under Indonesia's blasphemy laws. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 16, 2016

Jakarta's governor was formally named in a blasphemy investigation on Wednesday.

The investigation comes after remarks made by the capital city's Christian governor, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, during a speech in September allegedly misrepresented the Quran. His alleged comments prompted violent protests by a controversial Muslim group in the Indonesian capital.

Ari Dono Sukmanto, chief of the National Police criminal investigation department, told reporters that "the dominant opinion is that this case should be settled in court."

The blasphemy allegations centre on a speech Purnama made in September in which he said his opponents had deceived voters by attacking him using a verse from the Koran.

Purnama has denied blasphemy but apologised for the comments. Some of the Muslim groups in the country have demanded that he resign, claiming that he insulted Islam's holy book.

Recommended

More than 100,000 Muslims marched against him earlier this month, urging voters not to re-elect him in February and demanding that Purnama be prosecuted. The demonstration later turned violent. The protests were led by Islamic Defenders Front (FPI).

Purnama, who could be jailed for up to five years if found guilty under Indonesia's blasphemy laws, pledged not to pull out of the Jakarta election in February following the announcement.

"This is not the end, there will be a court process which we hope will be open," he said, urging his supporters to back him in the vote.

Support for Purnama, a Protestant once hugely popular for his tough, reformist approach to running the city of 10 million people, has plummeted during the controversy, according to an opinion poll published last week.

Indonesia recognises six religions and is home to several minority groups that adhere to traditional beliefs.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues