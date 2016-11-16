US President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter to reassure voters all was under control regarding his transition to the White House and running the government.

"Very organized process taking place as I decide on Cabinet and many other positions," he tweeted. "I am the only one who knows who the finalists are!"

He was referring to the process of making key appointments in preparation to take over the White House.

Mike Rogers, a former Republican congressman from Michigan, suddenly left Trump's transition team. He had been mentioned as a possible pick for CIA director.

Rogers said preparing and advising the team had been "a privilege" and that he plans to continue to "provide advice and counsel as needed to the incoming Trump administration" in an exit statement.

No explanation was provided by Trump, but the fact that Rogers had worked with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie may have been a deciding point. A source called Rogers' dismissal part of a "Stalinesque purge" of those close to Christie, NBC News reported.