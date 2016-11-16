WORLD
4 MIN READ
Barzani signals to Iraqi Kurdish expansion after Daesh is defeated
As both the Iraqi Army and Kurdish Peshmerga forces close in on Mosul, the fate of the city after its liberation from Daesh remains uncertain.
Barzani signals to Iraqi Kurdish expansion after Daesh is defeated
Iraqi Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani has long called for a referendum on Kurdish statehood in northern Iraq. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 16, 2016

The autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq may continue to hold on to territory taken from the Daesh terrorist group after they have been defeated.

A question mark looms over what will happen to areas captured by Kurdish Peshmerga forces in the multi-fronted battle to liberate the oil-rich city of Mosul from Daesh.

Soon after Mosul was seized by Daesh in mid-2014, the KRG occupied Kirkuk to prevent the city from falling to the terrorist group. The ethnically mixed city is among many disputed territories that host a significant Kurdish population and lay outside of the designated KRG boundaries.

Iraqi Kurdish President Massoud Barzani was quoted on Wednesday by the KRG's Rudaw TV station as saying that Kurdish Peshmerga forces "will not retreat from areas retaken" from Daesh.

Although Peshmerga forces are cooperating with the Iraqi Army alongside local Shiite militias in the operation to retake Mosul, the lack of clarity on the city's fate after its liberation is proving to be an obstacle.

So far, gains against Daesh have been limited to towns and villages on the outskirts of Mosul. More than a million people remain trapped in the city, where Daesh has been using civilians as human shields to ward off attacks.

Recommended

An international coalition of over 60 countries is also taking part in the operation, but the Iraqi central government in Baghdad has objected to Turkey's participation.

Turkey's role has largely remained limited to training local Kurdish and Sunni Arab fighters to take on Daesh at camps near the frontline.

Ankara says it sent its troops to Iraq after being invited to do so by the KRG and has refused to withdraw them, insisting that the Iraqi central government initially gave its permission.

Turkey, which has been on the receiving end of numerous Daesh attacks, is expecting a mass exodus of civilians from Mosul to its borders once fighting intensifies.

Due to Mosul being a predominantly Sunni city, Turkey is also concerned that the mainly Shiite make-up of the Iraqi government forces could escalate sectarian tensions in the region.

Analysts have blamed the increasingly polarising policies of the Shiite-dominated Iraqi central government for the rise of Daesh in the country's Sunni-majority provinces two years ago. But as the terrorist group's grip on the country weakens, there has yet been any major progress made on the Iraqi government's side in tackling the issues that Daesh has used in its recruitment propaganda.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues