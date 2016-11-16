The autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq may continue to hold on to territory taken from the Daesh terrorist group after they have been defeated.

A question mark looms over what will happen to areas captured by Kurdish Peshmerga forces in the multi-fronted battle to liberate the oil-rich city of Mosul from Daesh.

Soon after Mosul was seized by Daesh in mid-2014, the KRG occupied Kirkuk to prevent the city from falling to the terrorist group. The ethnically mixed city is among many disputed territories that host a significant Kurdish population and lay outside of the designated KRG boundaries.

Iraqi Kurdish President Massoud Barzani was quoted on Wednesday by the KRG's Rudaw TV station as saying that Kurdish Peshmerga forces "will not retreat from areas retaken" from Daesh.

Although Peshmerga forces are cooperating with the Iraqi Army alongside local Shiite militias in the operation to retake Mosul, the lack of clarity on the city's fate after its liberation is proving to be an obstacle.

So far, gains against Daesh have been limited to towns and villages on the outskirts of Mosul. More than a million people remain trapped in the city, where Daesh has been using civilians as human shields to ward off attacks.