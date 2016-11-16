Russia is removing its signature from the International Criminal Court's (ICC) founding treaty after the President Vladimir Putin signed an executive order on Wednesday.

The order by Putin came after the ICC angered Moscow by referring to Russia's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea as an armed conflict in a report. It is also examining allegations of war crimes committed by Russian and Georgian forces during a brief 2008 war.

Russia never ratified the ICC treaty, which it signed in 2000, meaning it never became a member subject to its jurisdiction. But the symbolic move coincided with the opening day of the general assembly of member states.

"Unfortunately, the court has not justified the hopes attached to it and has not become a genuinely independent authoritative organ of international justice," the foreign ministry said.

"It is revealing that in its 14 years of work the ICC has pronounced just four verdicts and spent over $1 billion."

Russia is under international pressure over its campaign of air strikes in Syria, with some human rights activists and US officials accusing it of bombing civilians and civilian targets. Russia has denied those allegations.