Allegations regarding the role of the Fethullah Gulen Terror Organisation (FETO) in Turkey's July 15 coup attempt are not "total nonsense," a senior European official said.

Turkey accuses FETO, led by Fethullah Gulen, of being behind the attempted coup which resulted in the deaths of 248 people. Turkey also accuses the group of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

First vice president of the European Commission Frans Timmermans, was quoted in an interview with a Belgian magazine saying US investigations are pointing to "growing indications that the FETO certainly played a role."

"It is now clear that what [Turkish] President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says about the role of the Gulen movement in the coup is not total nonsense."

"I think the Turks have a point when they say that there was very little empathy from the outside world in the foiled coup," Timmermans added.