TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Senior EU figure says FETO "certainly played a role" in failed coup
First vice president of the European Commission Frans Timmermans' statements marks the first time a senior European Commission official has spoken about FETO's involvement in the coup attempt.
Senior EU figure says FETO "certainly played a role" in failed coup
Timmermans gives a news conference at the European Commission. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 17, 2016

Allegations regarding the role of the Fethullah Gulen Terror Organisation (FETO) in Turkey's July 15 coup attempt are not "total nonsense," a senior European official said.

Turkey accuses FETO, led by Fethullah Gulen, of being behind the attempted coup which resulted in the deaths of 248 people. Turkey also accuses the group of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

First vice president of the European Commission Frans Timmermans, was quoted in an interview with a Belgian magazine saying US investigations are pointing to "growing indications that the FETO certainly played a role."

"It is now clear that what [Turkish] President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says about the role of the Gulen movement in the coup is not total nonsense."

"I think the Turks have a point when they say that there was very little empathy from the outside world in the foiled coup," Timmermans added.

Recommended

He also said Europe could have been "more generous in our support" and EU had "underestimated what took place" in Turkey.

Timmermans' statement marks the first time a senior European Commission official has spoken about FETO's involvement in the coup attempt.

Gulen, a cult leader, has been living in self-imposed exile in the United States since 1999.

Ankara has stepped up demands for Gulen's extradition from the US since July 15.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye