At least 61 people, including women and children, were killed and scores of others injured after Russian and Syrian regime jets pounded several neighbourhoods in opposition-held Aleppo. The bombing also struck a children's hospital, a blood bank and a school.

Aleppo, once a commercial hub of Syria, has been roughly divided in two as a result of a civil war that began in 2011 following a crackdown on pro-democracy forces by Bashar al-Assad's regime. The city's west is controlled by the regime and the east by opposition forces.

Russia launched an extensive air campaign in Syria in September last year with the aim of backing Assad's embattled regime.

More than 250,000 people have been left stranded in besieged parts of eastern Aleppo as regime forces backed by Russia continue to pile up pressure on opposition forces.

The bombing resumed on Tuesday after a three-week moratorium on airstrikes announced by Russia, had ended.

Baybars Meshaal, a civil defence official in Aleppo, said the bombing has been ongoing since Tuesday afternoon.

The shelling targeted the neighbourhoods of Salahuddin, Al-Ansari, Al-Sukkari, al-Firdaws, Al-Qatirgi, Al-Maysar, Al-Shaar, Al-Sakhur, and Bab al-Nairab, he said.