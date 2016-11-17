The UN nuclear watchdog said on Thursday that Iran was endangering support for a landmark deal with major powers by twice overstepping a "soft" limit on sensitive material.

A report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) last week showed that Iran's stock of so-called heavy water had inched above the 130-metric ton level set out in the deal.

"It is important that such situations should be avoided in future in order to maintain international confidence in the implementation" of the deal, IAEA chief Yukiya Amano told the agency's board in Vienna.

Iran had slightly exceeded its heavy water limit for the second time since the deal was put in place in January, although it had not concealed the fact and had proposed remedial action.

Heavy water, a modified form of normal water, is used in certain types of nuclear reactor. Plutonium for use in nuclear weapons can be extracted from fuel rods used in heavy water reactors.

"Iran has since made preparations to transfer a quantity of heavy water out of the country," which will bring it below the ceiling, Amano said.

The July 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six major powers places restrictions on Iran's atomic activities, monitored by the IAEA, in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions against the country.

The agreement states that Iran's "needs" are 130 metric tons of heavy water and that any excess must be "made available for export."