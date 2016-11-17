More than 400 incidents of hate crimes, intimidation and harassment were reported in the United States in the five days following the November 8 presidential election, civil rights group The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) reported.

Republican Donald Trump won the election after running a campaign filled with divisive messages that seem to have emboldened his supporters.

"The bulk of these crimes are aimed at immigrants and Muslims. There are also very many anti-black hate crimes," Mark Potok, senior fellow with the SPLC's Intelligence Project said on Wednesday.

The incidents focus on "anyone who is not white and Christian," he said.

SPLC collected the reports from news sources, social media and direct submissions via its #ReportHate page.

"Aside from news reports, most are largely anecdotal," the group's website noted.

Among the incidences reported to the group are anti-gay slurs, threatening social media messages targeting black people and Muslims as well as incidences taunting Hispanics.

The most notable submissions to the website include a high school teacher in Gwinnett County, Georgia who received a note saying her headscarf is no longer allowed.

"Why don't you tie it around your neck and hang yourself with it," said the note, signed "America!"