Two suspected FARC fighters were killed in combat in northern Colombia on Wednesday, the Colombian military said.

The incident happened only four days after the government announced a revised peace accord with the rebel group.

Colombia's government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) signed a peace accord in September that was rejected in a plebiscite last month.

The two sides finalized a revised deal over the weekend that aims to end 52 years of conflict that has killed more than 220,000 people and displaced millions.

The army confirmed the report of fighting which comes in violation of the bilateral ceasefire.

The army said in a statement that another suspected rebel, who was detained, told authorities that he and the two killed were with the FARC's 37th Front.