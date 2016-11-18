Seoul rejected Google's request to export government-supplied data for its global mapping service on Friday, arguing that such a move would make South Korea vulnerable to any possible attack by North Korea.

South Korea is concerned that its national security is under threat as North Korea has conducted several nuclear tests in recent years. The 1950-53 Korean conflict ended with a ceasefire rather than a peace treaty and therefore the two nations are conscientious of each other's actions.

"There are concerns that Google's request to export map data could escalate security threats amid confrontation between South and North Korea," the land and transport ministry said in a statement.