The United States put forward a draft resolution imposing an arms embargo and other "targeted sanctions" against South Sudan at the United Nations Security Council on Thursday.

The draft proposal came amid warnings by a senior UN official of possible genocide in the country, where a political rivalry between President Salva Kiir and his former deputy Riek Machar led to civil war in 2013.

They signed a shaky peace deal last year, but fighting has continued and Machar fled the country in July.

"I saw all the signs that ethnic hatred and targeting of civilians could evolve into genocide if something is not done now to stop it. I urge the Security Council and member states of the region to be united and to take action," Adama Dieng, UN special adviser on the prevention of genocide, told the council.

Last week he visited South Sudan, which gained independence from Sudan in 2011.

"There is a strong risk of violence escalating along ethnic lines with a potential for genocide. I do not say that lightly," he said, urging the council to impose an arms embargo.

Samantha Power, US ambassador to the United Nations, told the council that Dieng's warning should serve as a wake-up call.

"None of us can say we did not see it coming," Power said.