While Iraqi forces try to reclaim the city of Mosul from Daesh, their biggest challenge lies in trust.

The streets of Mosul hold uncertainty that can result in civilian killings as they struggle to identify potential Daesh gunmen from residents.

The military regularly diverts resources to feed, transport and provide medical care to civilians caught in the crossfire, and soldiers constantly have to decide whether to risk their own lives or to open fire on potentially innocent civilians.

"No car is allowed here," said an Elite Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) soldier standing on the main road in Tahrir district where a car bomb had gone off moments earlier.

The CTS is a branch of Iraqi Armed Forces.

"We shoot any car we see moving, even if there is a family inside because there is a good chance they are wearing suicide vests."

The soldiers, who have rooftop lookouts across the front, say they have learned to identify potential assailants from afar through clues like dress and gait.

"They have destroyed the neighbourhood," said a young boy collecting unused machine gun rounds from the road amid clashes, though it was unclear which side he was blaming.

Earlier that day, a vehicle shielded with metal plates and driven by a suicide attacker burst into flames, causing several casualties.

Iraqi forces responded to the latest Daesh counterattack against their push to reclaim the northern city with heavy gunfire.

CTS forces posted at intersections along the road pounded targets a few hundred metres away.

At the same time, scores of residents carrying many of their belongings were fleeing across the frontlines as hundreds more crouched inside their homes in areas retaken by the military a day earlier.

The operation to reclaim Mosul, that entered its second month on Thursday, is turning into the biggest battle in Iraq's turbulent history since the US-led invasion in 2003.