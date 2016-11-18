At least three people died and 13 others have been trapped in a landslide caused by heavy rains in a mining area in Turkey's southeastern Siirt Province on Thursday.

"Work began again at dawn to save 13 more workers," the governor's office said on Friday, adding that rescue services from across the region and rescue dogs were battling to save the trapped miners.

An AFP photographer at the scene said that dozens of family members of the trapped miners had surrounded the mine while desperately waiting for news about their loved-ones.

Smoke rose from the mine area as the relatives lit fires to keep warm on a sunny but freezing day in the mountainous region.