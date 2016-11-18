Air strikes by Russian-backed Syrian regime warplanes have killed 94 civilians over the past two days in opposition-held parts of Aleppo.

The fresh wave of attacks has aggravated the humanitarian crisis in eastern Aleppo with food, medicine and fuel supplies running alarmingly low.

"There is only enough to keep the bakeries going to give people some bread. People are only getting about 15 percent of what they need," said Brita Hagi Hassan, president of the city council for opposition-held Aleppo.

Aleppo has been in the eye of the storm since Syria's civil war began in 2011, after a crackdown on pro-democracy protests around the country. The conflict has so far claimed over 400,000 lives and left more than 10 million people homeless, triggering one of history's worst refugee crises in and out of the country.

The bombings on Wednesday killed at least 61 people including women and children.

After three weeks of relative calm following a Russian declared ceasefire, the bombardment of eastern Aleppo resumed on Tuesday against opposition forces.

Najib al-Ansari, an Aleppo-based civil defence official, said the latest spate of attacks featured the use of cluster and vacuum munitions, as well as barrel bombs.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based organisation that monitors the war, said shelling and air strikes from helicopters and jets hit the eastern half of the city, causing severe damage.