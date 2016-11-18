The streets outside the airport in Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan, were adorned with flowers, lights and banners on Wednesday welcoming Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

One banner in particular attracted media attention. It read: "We pray for the martyrs of the July 15 failed coup."

For Pakistani journalists and political analysts, the message drafted by the Pakistani government was an assurance to Erdogan that it stood by him in his fight against what the Turkish government has designated as FETO, or the Fethullah Terror Organisation.

FETO is accused of plotting July 15's failed coup, which aimed to unseat the Turkish government and president. A section of the Turkish military turned rogue, barging into key government offices and firing upon demonstrators and even the parliament â killing 265 people â before being stopped.

Since then, Turkey has been seeking the extradition of Fethullah Gulen, a reclusive septuagenarian preacher who lives in the US state of Pennsylvania. The government accuses Gulen of being the mastermind behind the failed coup attempt, and his men have infiltrated several Turkish institutions. So far, the government has arrested several hundred people with alleged links to FETO.

The day before Erdogan landed in Islamabad, the Pakistani government expelled 100 Turkish teachers allegedly associated with FETO who taught at schools in Pakistan funded by Gulen.

"It [the expulsion] was to assure the president that we are on his side," Ayesha Siddiqa, a political commentator from Pakistan told TRT World. "Pakistan doesn't have much to offer to Turkey."

Siddiqa said that there is an "acute sense of isolation" growing within the Pakistani political establishment. The country received a jolt when five nations – India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka – pulled out of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) that Pakistan was scheduled to host in October. The countries cited rising military escalation between India and Pakistan as a reason for opting out.

"Erdogan's visit gave the government a sense of confidence. He lifted the cloud of isolation from the country," Siddiqa said.

For the Pakistani government, however, Erdogan had more to offer.