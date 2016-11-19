All hospitals in opposition-held eastern Aleppo are out of service after days of heavy air strikes on the besieged area of the Syrian city, its health directorate said late on Friday. A war monitor, however, said some were still working.

Syrian opposition fighters fought fiercely with pro Bashar al-Assad forces trying to advance into opposition-held areas of eastern Aleppo and warplanes kept up their bombardment of the area on Friday in a powerful bid by Damascus to retake the entire city.

United Nations humanitarian adviser Jan Egeland said the population of eastern Aleppo faced a "very bleak moment" with no food or medical supplies, winter approaching, and increasingly fierce attacks by the Syrian regime and allied forces.

"This destruction of infrastructure essential to life leaves the besieged, resolute people, including all children and elderly men and women, without any health facilities offering life-saving treatment [...] leaving them to die," said the health directorate's statement sent by an opposition official late Friday.

Elizabeth Hoff, the World Health Organization representative in Syria, said a UN-led group of aid agencies based over the border in Turkey "confirmed today that all hospitals in eastern Aleppo are out of service."

Bombs hit a hospital in east Aleppo on Friday evening, the fourth health facility put out of service there in four days, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor and a health official from a rebel area said.

The Observatory said some hospitals were still operating in parts of eastern Aleppo but that many residents were frightened to use them because of heavy shelling.

Medical sources, residents and opposition fighters in eastern Aleppo say hospitals have been damaged in recent days by air strikes and helicopter barrel bombs, including direct hits on the buildings. Health and rescue workers have previously been able to bring hospitals put out of service by air strikes back into operation but a lack of supplies is making that harder.

Mohamad Abboush, an east Aleppo resident, said an air strike killed two of his relatives, a 45-year-old uncle and a 12-year-old cousin, on Friday morning. As they sought out medical care for other relatives wounded in the attack, he said they found one hospital in ruins and another in flames.