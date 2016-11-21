Japan has lifted all tsunami warnings which were issued after a powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit the northeastern part of the country on Tuesday.

The quake struck near Fukushima prefecture at about 06:00 local time and was also felt in Tokyo, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Earthquakes are common in Japan, one of the world's most seismically active areas and the country accounts for about 20 percent of the world's earthquakes of magnitudes 6 or greater.

Nuclear Plants

Earlier on Tuesday, tsunami warnings were issued after the agency said a 3.0 metre (9.9 feet) tsunami could hit the northeastern coast including Fukushima.