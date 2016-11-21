More than 1,000 houses have been destroyed in northwestern Myanmar's Rakhine state, Human Rights Watch said on Monday, in a report based on the analysis of satellite images.

Members of the country's Rohingya Muslim minority are being persecuted after troops began cracking down on dissident activity along the Bangladeshi border last month.

Around 820 structures were destroyed in five Rohingya villages between November 10-18, Human Rights Watch said in the report.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi, who is the leader of Myanmar's new administration, has dismissed the claims as misinformation channelled by "terrorists."

The destroyed houses were identified using satellite imagery technology because the Myanmar government has imposed restrictions on journalists and aid agencies operating in the area.